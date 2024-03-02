Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $692,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after buying an additional 129,931 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $53.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

