Waverly Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $139.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

