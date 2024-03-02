Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,737 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

About Aflac



Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

