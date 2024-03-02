Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.59% of Kellanova worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,464,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

