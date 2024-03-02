Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $683.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.21%.

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

