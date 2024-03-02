Waverly Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $332.94 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $347.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

