Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 25.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAP opened at $14.47 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

