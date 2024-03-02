Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 179,018 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,124,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,784,000 after buying an additional 177,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 136.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 167,818 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.48 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $761.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

