ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,342 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.15% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NYSE ZTO opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

