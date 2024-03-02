Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLD opened at $134.61 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.70.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.