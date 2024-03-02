Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 32,221 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $293.16 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.64 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.60 and a 200 day moving average of $391.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

