Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 17,536 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of Cintas worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cintas by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.0 %

Cintas stock opened at $628.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $606.19 and a 200-day moving average of $549.79. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $636.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.