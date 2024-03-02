Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 16,313 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.