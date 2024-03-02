Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,117 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $36,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $315.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.30 and a 52-week high of $315.78.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

