IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.47% of IPG Photonics worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 73,182 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 373,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 248,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IPGP opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,879 shares of company stock worth $1,740,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Read Our Latest Report on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.