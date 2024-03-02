Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.31% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $36,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,031,000 after buying an additional 394,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,787,000 after buying an additional 623,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.