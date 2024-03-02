Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.51% of Lear worth $39,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,142,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $59,288,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,478,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

