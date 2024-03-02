Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 20,592 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $96.05 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $97.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 0.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

