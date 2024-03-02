Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 854,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,340,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.24% of Vistra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

