Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $30,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.