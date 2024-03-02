AQR Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 678,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 137,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FUND opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

(Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.