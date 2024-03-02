AQR Arbitrage LLC Trims Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,893 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

GHY opened at $11.69 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

