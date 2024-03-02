AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 118.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,601,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 233,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

GF stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0566 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

