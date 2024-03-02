487,374 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 487,374 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

