AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases 11,486 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $12.49 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

