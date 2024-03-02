AQR Arbitrage LLC Increases Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 237.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,210 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 51,618 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 128.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 69.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGI stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.1046 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

