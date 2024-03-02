Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC lowered its stake in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Free Report) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,780 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned 1.48% of Keyarch Acquisition worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ KYCH opened at $10.91 on Friday. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Keyarch Acquisition Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

