AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,615,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 341,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 289,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFM stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

