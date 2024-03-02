AQR Arbitrage LLC Acquires 38,311 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.43% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

