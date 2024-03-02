AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 526,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 243,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 39.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,769 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHD opened at $9.71 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

