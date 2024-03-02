Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 5,031.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,161 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Papa John’s International worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,237,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

