Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,089,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after buying an additional 511,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,976,000 after buying an additional 87,296 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $828,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,427. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.9 %

PCVX opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

