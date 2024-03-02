Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,206 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

