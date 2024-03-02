Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 64.67%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

