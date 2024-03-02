Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,266 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Agree Realty worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

