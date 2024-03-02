83,027 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 432,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $203.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,782 shares of company stock worth $5,318,162. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.