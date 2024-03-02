Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Matson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 105.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Matson by 178.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Matson by 317.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Matson by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Matson by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $122.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

