Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Etsy worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

