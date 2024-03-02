Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $15.56 Million Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 136.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

