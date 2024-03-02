Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 228.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,528 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $24,584,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,889,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

