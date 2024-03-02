Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 63,791 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,791 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Gartner Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE IT opened at $471.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.61 and its 200 day moving average is $404.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

