188,515 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after buying an additional 564,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after acquiring an additional 218,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.7 %

APO opened at $111.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

