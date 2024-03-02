Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3,019.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %

TEL opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.