Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $283.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $286.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

