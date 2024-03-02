Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $620,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

JEF opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

