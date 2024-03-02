Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $569,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $367.82 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.10 and a 200-day moving average of $384.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

