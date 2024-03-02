Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 138,650 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2,351.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,650 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $140.37 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $142.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

