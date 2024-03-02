Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,817 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Unum Group worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

