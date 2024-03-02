Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $384.90 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $385.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.37 and a 200-day moving average of $318.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

