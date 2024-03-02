Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 878 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MGV stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

